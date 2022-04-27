Mother's Day Mother/Daughter Look Alike Photo Contest

Are you the image of your mom? Do people often mistake you for your daughter?

The Verde Independent is seeking those mothers and daughters from the Verde Valley-Sedona area to enter their photos for a Mother’s Day mother/daughter look-alike contest. CLICK HERE TO GO TO OUR CONTEST PAGE to learn the rules and enter.

The winning mother/daughter combo will receive great local prizes.

The winning photo will publish in the Sunday, May 8, Mother’s Day edition of The Verde Independent. All qualified entries will be displayed in a photo gallery for the public to view.

The mother or daughter submitting the entry must be at least 18 years old and a local resident of the Verde Valley-Sedona area. If the daughter is under the age of 18, the parent, by submitting the entry, grants permission for publication.

No professional photos are allowed. One entry per family/household. The winning entry will be determined by a panel of judges.

Judging will be based primarily on visual similarities, but composition, creativity and overall appeal of the submitted photo may also play a factor. No digitally altered images will be accepted.

You need not be a Verde Independent subscriber to enter.

See all the rules and enter using our online form at VerdeNews.com/mother-daughter/ through 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

For more information, call Raquel Hendrickson at 928-634-2241, ext. 6036, or email editorial@verdenews.com.