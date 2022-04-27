Pop the cork on the Verde Wine Festival

To showcase all that the Verde Valley Wine Region has to offer, the Verde Valley Wine Festival returns for the fifth year on April 29 and 30 in Old Town Cottonwood.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, festival organizers are excited to announce a new location in Old Town Cottonwood for Northern Arizona’s foremost wine and culinary event.

In addition to the wine, food, arts and craft vendors, attendees will enjoy live music throughout the day from three local bands.

The wine festival, which used to be in Clarkdale, will take place on Saturday, April 30, at the Old Town Activity Park (187 E Pima St.) in Cottonwood.

To kick off the weekend’s festivities, a VIP platinum winemaker dinner will be held on Friday, April 29, at the Old Town Cottonwood Clubhouse. This special event will include premium wine and culinary options, a live auction and live music.

The Verde Valley was recently declared an American Viticultural Area (AVA), an official designation identifying the area as a grape-growing region by the federal government.

Organizers are anticipating more than 20 Arizona wineries, a variety of Arizona brewers and distillers, plus dozens of culinary options and local crafters/exhibitors.

The festival will open to VIP ticket holders at 11 a.m. on Saturday and at noon to General Admission (GA) ticket holders and end at 5 p.m.

“We are thrilled to be able to host the event again this year,” said Maynard James Keenan, director of the Arizona Wine Growers Association (AWGA) and owner of Caduceus Cellars and Merkin Vineyards.

“Guests will be treated to some of Arizona’s best wines, taste some great food in a picturesque setting and be able to learn about our growing viniculture. We look forward to welcoming back old friends and introducing newcomers to this great event.”

Ticketholders to the VIP event will have the opportunity to bid on exclusive wine and travel packages, as well as unique items created by local artists and artisans.

Tickets for both the Friday winemaker dinner and Saturday’s events went on sale in early February. To receive the latest information on the festival, sign up for the Verde Valley Wine Festival newsletter to receive early notification of ticket sales.

The festival organizers are proud to be working in a collaborative partnership with two nonprofit organizations this year: the Arizona Vignerons Alliance and the Arizona Wine Growers Association.

The Arizona Vignerons Alliance (AVA) aims to ensure the quality and authenticity of Arizona wine and improve grape growing and winemaking across the state.

The Arizona Wine Growers Association (AWGA) advocates for growth, change, and opportunities to strengthen all aspects of wine growing, making, selling, and drinking.

For more information on the Verde Valley Wine Festival, tickets, sponsorship opportunities and the AVA or AWGN visit tinyurl.com/yu9ut4wz . For festival updates, follow Verde Valley Wine Festival on Facebook and Twitter or visit verdevalleywinefestival.com/blog.