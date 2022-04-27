Sammy Davis rocks Bella Vita Ristorante

Here we are about to step into the spring and the weather could not be more perfect for a night out dining and listening to live music beneath the stars.

On Friday, April 29, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., the inimitable and exciting performer Sammy Davis graces the Bella Vita Ristorante outside patio stage.

He whirls. He twirls. He dances and prances and puts on a show everyone loves and enjoys.

Davis is flamboyant, commanding and a true performer as he delivers one hit after another to a dancing, classic-rock loving crowd.

He has been performing for decades and his stage presence and manner is both invigorating and enchanting.

He knows how to work a crowd and his timing and delivery are impeccable.

Locals love him and know where to go on a Friday night for great food, music and dancing at the Bella Vita Ristorante.

And if you love dancing, check out the new lighted dance floor in front of the patio stage. Makes you feel like you are dancing in the movie Saturday Night Fever.

It pulses light to the beat of the music, adding to the sensation and dancing experience.

On Saturday, April 30, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. it’s guitarist and singer Brian Peterman performing.

Peterman is passionate about his music. He is a talent who understands how to feel and deliver a song from the heart and soul.

He plays music that both inspires and relaxes, perfect for enjoying a fine Italian meal, outside, with a glass of wine in one hand and a fork in the other.

Enjoy the weekend with two of Sedona’s best talented musicians.

Bella Vita Ristorante is located two miles west of the Courtyard by Marriott on 89A near mile marker 368 at 6701 West State Route 89A.

For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit BellaVitaSedona.com or call 928-282-4540.