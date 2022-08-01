DINE IN, DINE OUT: Pisa Lisa brings added enjoyment to the VOC

Another “coming soon” has arrived.

Three years ago, Lisa Dahl and the Dahl corporation signed a lease for the corner location on State Route 179 in Sedona Vista Village. Paying rent all during COVID and the backlog on deliveries, they have now opened Pisa Lisa VOC.

For Lisa, this is the first “start up” in a few years and the first time repeating a restaurant. Even though the pizza offerings and sides are the same as Pisa Lisa on 89A, we think this location and what Lisa has designed and decorated is so much better.

Its delightful to be inside or outside on the patio. More space, larger areas for production and service, and LIGHT. Light from the outside and light from the beautifully designed interior lamps showcasing the gelato bar, the bar bar, the boho upholstery and the wall art. Energy, Green and Fun for any age.

Lisa’s love of music and art are displayed in mementos collected by Lisa’s brother, Jay Levinson, and collages done by Annie Reinhart.

Lisa would add “Pizza is the art and dough is the canvas. “Silly prints of tomatoes on the wall represent the basis of our product -tomatoes and sauce.” “All this brightens the world.” We agree.

Pisa Lisa opened Frida,y June 24. We were part of the excitement and had to have pizza! Of course, it’s her Neapolitan style wood-fired pizza with homemade sides of organic greens or house made all-beef meatballs and macaroni and cheese that brings us. We ordered “Da Herbie” with caramelized onions, a switch from our favorite, “Da Dorothy,” plus wine. We finished with a dish of gelato, after sampling from several choices.

A few days later Suzie got to sit in on a taste test with different lavender/sea salt gelatos. Took her back to her dietitian days.

Villa Dolce in Phoenix produces the gelato and the gluten free chocolate wafers just the Lisa.

As more staff is trained in the Dahl sense of style and service, hours of operation will increase. Present hours are Thursday through Monday, 4–9 p.m. A “grab and go” annex will offer customers Fireside coffee and a variety of take outs: soups, hummus, tabouleh, and pastries made at Cucina Rustica for all the Dahl locations. More information can be found online or call 928-282-5472.

Many thanks to Lisa and her company for their time and talent. May you have much success!

To our Readers, Health and Happiness,

Jeff and Suzie @ The Dunnery.