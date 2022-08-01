OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Update: Tight state races emerge in early Primary numbers Nguyen, Bliss, Bennett take early lead in LD1 while council races show favorites Neighbors, state officials finding solution to Rimrock cattle problem Two men have drowned in Oak Creek this summer Last-minute rundown of candidates in Primary Election Cottonwood brothers get fire award New faces, new programs greet students coming Back to School Former Camp Verde Little League official agrees to pay $54,800 restitution Ex-VACTE official signs plea agreement in fraud charges Budget OKs splash pad, city hall work, repaving

Subscribe Now
Villager logo
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Aug. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Gardens for Humanity: The importance of a gardening community

The Verde Valley School Farm and Orchard (Photo courtesy Richard Sidy)

The Verde Valley School Farm and Orchard (Photo courtesy Richard Sidy)

mugshot photo
By Richard Sidy
Originally Published: August 1, 2022 12:20 a.m.

Recently I visited the garden at Verde Valley School, and was walking through it with a young man who is very concerned about the environment and the risks to our climate and planet. He asked if it would be better if people just left Nature alone since it had survived for so many years on its own.

I understand that he views the precarious state of our planet as a result of human activity. We have taken so much that we can’t put back, which has created monumental pollution. Toxic substances are largely the by-products of our way of life, poisoning air, soil, and water, putting life at risk.

The reality is that humans are part of Nature. By not realizing this fact, we have been using it without restraint and without the awareness that our health and destiny are tied to its well-being. However, humans can contribute to its health and restoration. We need to start giving more and taking less. Is that even possible?

The garden at Verde Valley School is a beautiful example of how we could possibly giveback, enhance, and restore nature. When a teacher invited me to tour the site back in 2013, it was an unused piece of land next to the road. It was natural, just a field of wild grasses and arid-land vegetation, untouched by human hands. Her vision was to make a large school garden that would teach students about environment, sustainability, and supply food to the cafeteria.

Today, that garden is a productive farm, an oasis of fruits, vegetables, wild flowers, natural vegetation, trees, vines – plants and trees in a wildly managed eco-system. Human activity has produced regenerative and fertile land that supports insect, soil, animal, and human life. Beyond that, it is planting carbon from the air into the soil reducing climate change. It is also a key component for school waste reduction, sustainability, and educational goals. It shows how humans can contribute to biodiversity, a healthy environment, and community. Learn more: Facebook.com/VerdeValleySchoolFarm

Similarly, only two years ago, Heather Herman, then president of the Sedona Village Rotary Club, shared her vision for a community garden on the abandoned baseball diamond at Big Park School. When we met there, it was a hard-packed dustbowl with a neglected mono-crop of grass infested with weeds. There was a thriving colony of fire ants that had taken over the pitcher’s mound.

Now, that site is a thriving community garden with diverse vegetables, and flowers. It became environmentally and socially productive. It attracts pollinators, people, and partnerships, demonstrating how neglected land can be restored for the benefit of all living things. They are providing fresh produce for themselves, and for food insecure members of our community. Learn more: SedonaVillageRotary.org/page/community-garden

As Gardens for Humanity gears up for the new school year, we plan to energize learning gardens throughout the Verde Valley. Gardening helps restore and connect us to Nature and to each other. For children it awakens their role and ability to nurture life. This can produce a more optimistic view for the future. In our garden, art, and environmental education programs, children have time to develop and use their senses, minds, and skills in a way that helps them understand their partnership with the natural world. To find out more visit GardensForHumanity.org/intro-schoolgardens

Richard Sidy is president of Gardens for Humanity, a founding member of the Sustainability Alliance and a member of the Verde Valley Food Policy Council. To reach him, email richardvsidy@mac.com.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News