OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Update: Tight state races emerge in early Primary numbers Nguyen, Bliss, Bennett take early lead in LD1 while council races show favorites Neighbors, state officials finding solution to Rimrock cattle problem Two men have drowned in Oak Creek this summer Last-minute rundown of candidates in Primary Election Cottonwood brothers get fire award New faces, new programs greet students coming Back to School Former Camp Verde Little League official agrees to pay $54,800 restitution Ex-VACTE official signs plea agreement in fraud charges Budget OKs splash pad, city hall work, repaving

Subscribe Now
Villager logo
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Aug. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Healthcare options likely changing as NAH runs analytics

By Raquel Hendrickson
Originally Published: August 1, 2022 1:05 a.m.

Long-term, the emergency department of Northern Arizona Healthcare in Sedona is in a precarious situation as NAH evaluates its services in Yavapai County.

In its outreach to communities and organizations ostensibly to get feedback on its five-year plan and gain “collaboration,” NAH made it clear changes are coming. Meeting with the Sedona City Council June 14, President/CEO Flo Spyrow said she was committed to keeping emergency services in the Sedona area for five years. However, what that looks like for the five years and what happens afterward is a question.

Also unsettled is the future of the Sedona Breast Care program, highly touted as state-of-the-art but having to go through a transition this year as a breast surgeon and oncologist left. NAH is bringing on board a leader experienced with MD Anderson at Banner Health “to look at how do we really develop a high-quality cancer center across our system, not in any one particular town, but across the system to serve the needs of Northern Arizona,” Spyrow said.

While NAH owns about 37 acres in the Sedona area in several parcels including and surrounding its campus, Chief Operating Officer Josh Tinkle said there are no current plans for it.

NAH is running analytics on population trends, discharge data and insurance claims to measure its clinical needs, said Jim Elco, vice president of strategy and financial planning.

He said though census data show the region growing 0.5% per year, the population of the Village of Oak Creek went down 0.31% between 2010 and 2020, and the population of Sedona shrank 3.4%. However the Red Rock Loop Road area and the Big Park area (beyond VOC) have had huge growth.

While the corporation’s focus used to be hospital-based, Elco said, now they are trying to grow its medical group, an industry trend.

Tinkle said the focus is “to get all the basics right,” such as primary care, lab work, emergency care and outpatient imaging, before adding lesser-used specialties. That may mean sending more patients out of the area for specialist care.

While Spyrow said NAH has been successful at recruiting this year, physician’s assistants and nurse practitioners outnumber medical doctors.

One of the continuing issues with recruiting and retaining quality staff members has been the cost of housing. Asked if NAH had looked into using its land to build workforce housing, Spyrow said NAH was not in the housing business.

Sedona Vice Mayor Scott Jablow noted Sedona is losing people and NAH specifically is losing people because of housing.

“If you’re going to do anything, you’ have to get into the housing business,” Jablow said. “We need your medical staff here.”

Tinkle said NAH employees range widely in age and experience and have varying opinions about workforce housing. In a staff survey, he said, several said they did not want to live with the people they work with all day. Spyrow said staff also don’t want to live in apartments or condos but in single-family homes.

Meanwhile, as NAH may be shrinking its offerings in the Sedona-Verde Valley area, it has expansion plans in Flagstaff, with a proposal for a Health and Wellness Village.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News