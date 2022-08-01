OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Update: Tight state races emerge in early Primary numbers Nguyen, Bliss, Bennett take early lead in LD1 while council races show favorites Neighbors, state officials finding solution to Rimrock cattle problem Two men have drowned in Oak Creek this summer Last-minute rundown of candidates in Primary Election Cottonwood brothers get fire award New faces, new programs greet students coming Back to School Former Camp Verde Little League official agrees to pay $54,800 restitution Ex-VACTE official signs plea agreement in fraud charges Budget OKs splash pad, city hall work, repaving

Subscribe Now
Villager logo
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Aug. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Sedona Public Library in the Village: Novel Night tickets now available

By Anne Marie Mackler, Development Director
Originally Published: August 1, 2022 12:55 a.m.

Don’t miss the Village fundraising event of the year! Tickets are now on sale for Novel Night on October 1. You’ve got plenty of time to get tickets, plan your costume, and tell your friends. Everyone’s invited to the After Party where we’ll continue celebrating literature, literacy, community, and Sedona Public Library in the Village.

Dinner themes and parties will be as varied as books in a library. From 5 to 7 p.m. you’ll enjoy refreshments and cocktails, a full meal, and entertaining activities. Maybe dressing in formal wear and dining with Nick Caraway is what you’d like. Then you should attend “Meet the Gatsbys.” Maybe you love stories from the ranch and a chuck wagon dinner with cowboy poetry. Your first choice should be “Listenin’ to Canyons & Cowboys.”

Who isn’t feeling a little “mad” these days? A Mad Tea Party with a cigar-smoking Caterpillar and Red Queen might be the party for you. Perhaps just getting away and traveling “Around the World in 80 Days” with Phileas Fogg is how you’d like to spend the evening. The choices are many and the hosts can’t wait to meet you on Oct. 1.

That’s part of the intrigue: you won’t know who your host is until you arrive! It’s a community event designed to foster new relationships. You might dine with folks you’ve never met, but you’ll have two things in common: you love a great party and you support Sedona Public Library in the Village.

Are you a dog lover? Then you’ll love A Dog-Gone Fun party! Dress up as a dalmatian, or any dog you choose, eat pork chops (bone-in, of course), and roll over for “101 Dalmatians.” Or maybe a garden party is your thing like that described in the “Land of a Thousand Hills,” where food, flowers and splendid African décor will soothe you as you arrive in your summer best, safari attire, or dressed as an exotic okapi.

What better party to attend during election season than one that celebrates women’s right to vote? This party will honor suffragettes and suffragents of the early 20th century. Costumes and menu will be themed for 1915, and prohibition will not be enforced.

Proceeds from these parties will support programs and services at Sedona Public Library in the Village. In the first eight months since the Village Library opened, the program line-up is full, the services are many, and door counts average 100 visitors every day.

Everyone will love the After Party at 7:30 p.m. with desserts, champagne, cocktails, and a silent auction. (Safe drivers will be available). Guests can parade their costumes, compete for prizes, and dance to music by the wonderful duo Lyra.

Themed dinners have different capacities: some may fill fast! It’s a rank-choice voting system, so first-come first-served! The cost for one guest is $100 and includes the themed dinner and After Party. Dinner choices can’t be guaranteed, but there is simply no bad choice. Learn full details at sedonalibrary.org, click on the Novel Night logo, and order your tickets today! (No ticket refunds available).

Many thanks to our sponsors including Sedona Village Partnership, Red Rock Café, Arts Academy of Sedona, and Sedona Vista Village. Interested in sponsoring this fun event? For all questions, contact Anne Marie at amackler@sedonalibrary.org. See you on Novel Night.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News