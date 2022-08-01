Sedona Public Library in the Village: Novel Night tickets now available

Don’t miss the Village fundraising event of the year! Tickets are now on sale for Novel Night on October 1. You’ve got plenty of time to get tickets, plan your costume, and tell your friends. Everyone’s invited to the After Party where we’ll continue celebrating literature, literacy, community, and Sedona Public Library in the Village.

Dinner themes and parties will be as varied as books in a library. From 5 to 7 p.m. you’ll enjoy refreshments and cocktails, a full meal, and entertaining activities. Maybe dressing in formal wear and dining with Nick Caraway is what you’d like. Then you should attend “Meet the Gatsbys.” Maybe you love stories from the ranch and a chuck wagon dinner with cowboy poetry. Your first choice should be “Listenin’ to Canyons & Cowboys.”

Who isn’t feeling a little “mad” these days? A Mad Tea Party with a cigar-smoking Caterpillar and Red Queen might be the party for you. Perhaps just getting away and traveling “Around the World in 80 Days” with Phileas Fogg is how you’d like to spend the evening. The choices are many and the hosts can’t wait to meet you on Oct. 1.

That’s part of the intrigue: you won’t know who your host is until you arrive! It’s a community event designed to foster new relationships. You might dine with folks you’ve never met, but you’ll have two things in common: you love a great party and you support Sedona Public Library in the Village.

Are you a dog lover? Then you’ll love A Dog-Gone Fun party! Dress up as a dalmatian, or any dog you choose, eat pork chops (bone-in, of course), and roll over for “101 Dalmatians.” Or maybe a garden party is your thing like that described in the “Land of a Thousand Hills,” where food, flowers and splendid African décor will soothe you as you arrive in your summer best, safari attire, or dressed as an exotic okapi.

What better party to attend during election season than one that celebrates women’s right to vote? This party will honor suffragettes and suffragents of the early 20th century. Costumes and menu will be themed for 1915, and prohibition will not be enforced.

Proceeds from these parties will support programs and services at Sedona Public Library in the Village. In the first eight months since the Village Library opened, the program line-up is full, the services are many, and door counts average 100 visitors every day.

Everyone will love the After Party at 7:30 p.m. with desserts, champagne, cocktails, and a silent auction. (Safe drivers will be available). Guests can parade their costumes, compete for prizes, and dance to music by the wonderful duo Lyra.

Themed dinners have different capacities: some may fill fast! It’s a rank-choice voting system, so first-come first-served! The cost for one guest is $100 and includes the themed dinner and After Party. Dinner choices can’t be guaranteed, but there is simply no bad choice. Learn full details at sedonalibrary.org, click on the Novel Night logo, and order your tickets today! (No ticket refunds available).

Many thanks to our sponsors including Sedona Village Partnership, Red Rock Café, Arts Academy of Sedona, and Sedona Vista Village. Interested in sponsoring this fun event? For all questions, contact Anne Marie at amackler@sedonalibrary.org. See you on Novel Night.