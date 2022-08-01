OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Update: Tight state races emerge in early Primary numbers Nguyen, Bliss, Bennett take early lead in LD1 while council races show favorites Neighbors, state officials finding solution to Rimrock cattle problem Two men have drowned in Oak Creek this summer Last-minute rundown of candidates in Primary Election Cottonwood brothers get fire award New faces, new programs greet students coming Back to School Former Camp Verde Little League official agrees to pay $54,800 restitution Ex-VACTE official signs plea agreement in fraud charges Budget OKs splash pad, city hall work, repaving

Subscribe Now
Villager logo
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Aug. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Sedona Red Rock Trail Fund vision and mission

Before, During & After: Maintenance and repairs on Bell Rock Pathway – Culvert retaining wall washed away during 2021 monsoon weather events

Before, During & After: Maintenance and repairs on Bell Rock Pathway – Culvert retaining wall washed away during 2021 monsoon weather events

Linda Pallas, Sedona Red Rock Trail Fund
Originally Published: August 1, 2022 12:25 a.m.

The Sedona Red Rock Trail Fund works in partnership with the Red Rock Ranger District and the community to raise funds to maintain and enhance the non-motorized trails near Sedona and the Village of Oak Creek.

Funds are raised first by seeking grants from foundations and governmental sources. We also seek contributions from local businesses. Our primary source of funding has been donations from generous individuals who love the trails and want to help protect our fragile environment.

Our Vision is to create self-sustaining funding source(s) to help maintain and enhance the non-motorized Forest System trails near Sedona and the Village of Oak Creek. To this end, we have created an endowment fund held by the Arizona Community Foundation, Sedona, to ensure that much needed funding continues.

photo

Our Mission is to gather donations toward the maintenance and enhancement of non-motorized National Forest trails in, and around Sedona and the Village of Oak Creek.

The Sedona Red Rock Trail Fund has raised over $2,000,000 since inception in 2014. The chart below breaks down donations to the Trail Fund by Major Group during years 2019-2021.

Funding from the Sedona Red Rock Trail Fund has been vital and critical to United States Forest Service’s recent successes. Over time, the Red Rock Ranger District has used the Trail Funds to help preserve, protect, and grow the Trail System by:

• Increasing crew sizes from 4 to 12 to work on the trails

• Reducing the trail maintenance backlog

• Rerouting old trails to improve sustainability

• Building new trails to expand the trail system

• Repairing and replacing trail signs, cairns and kiosks

Special projects, such as the Cathedral Rock Renovation Project and updated Trail Signage, get a lot of attention and press. And while these special projects are extremely important, our regular routine maintenance is vital to keeping our trail system and fragile environment healthy.

Following are some of the maintenance activities conducted in December 2021 – March 2022 made possible by funding secured by the Sedona Red Rock Trail Fund.

Soldiers Pass Trail

• Delineated trail and OHV junction where they overlap to reduce vehicle incursions on nonmotorized routes and improve users experience  

• Closed wide spider web of social trails that have formed once the trail leaves the trailhead

• Completed rock work and retaining walls, to harden the trail drainage crossing and keep users on the system trail while also reducing erosion in sensitive soil areas

Sugarloaf/Teacup Trail

• Replaced six old cairns and constructed 5 new cairns  

• Installed new signs and junction maps at all locations to assist with clearer user information and enhance user experience

• Closed social trails in the area paralleling Teacup along the drainage and throughout the Sugarloaf loop/summit trails.

Big Park Loop Trail

• Constructed 750 feet of trail realignment utilizing larger climbing turns with natural dips in grade to aid in water drainage while creating a more desirable user experience

• Closed 330 feet of trail due to steep erosive alignment that requiring extensive rock armoring annually and restoration of the old alignment to naturalize it with the surround vegetation/topography

• Created more sustainable new route with built in grade reversals and lower grades to aid in lower maintenance requirements and to match the existing aesthetic of big park loops

To learn more about the Sedona Red Rock Trail Fund or to make a donation, visit our website at RedRockTrailFund.org.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News