The Sedona Heritage Museum presents Michael Peach in a special performance of his original cowboy poetry and story-telling in “Greatest Hits of a Cowboy Poet!” on Aug. 6, at 1:30 p.m.

Poet and historical researcher, Peach will present this special performance of his most requested poems and stories, including favorites from past shows: Little Foot Fritz (an outlaw’s carefully laid plans go awry), Capt. John Hance (a tall tale from the Grand Canyon), One Time in Ten (Doc Dumas and Joe Lay miss out on a free calf), Keep a Close Watch on Your Heart (time runs out on a love triangle in Jerome), Some Days the Bear Eats You (three local cowboys try to pull a fast one on a visiting tenderfoot), Why Arizona Doesn’t Have a Seaport (the Arizona-Mexico boundary fiasco), Kissin’ Jenny (How Phoenix got to be Arizona’s capital), and A Bobcat Walked into a Cottonwood Bar (self-explanatory).

Mike began doing his living history programs at the Sedona Heritage Museum back in 2000, and over the years, Sedona audiences have grown to love his style of blending original ‘cowboy’ poetry, tall tales, and historical humor as he exposes local mythology and takes a tongue-in-cheek look at quirky incidents from the past using jokes, storytelling, and first person narrative.

An award-winning actor, playwright and historian Michael Peach is especially good at bringing to life history and his subjects. Informative and entertaining, Mike’s shows have long been a favorite of university, state and national parks, and historically-oriented audiences.

The show is about an hour long. Tickets are $6, children under 12 free. Museum admission is separate.

The Sedona Heritage Museum is located at 735 Jordan Road in Jordan Historical Park in Uptown. It is open daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information about this show or the Museum, call 928-282-7038.