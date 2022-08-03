Matchbox Twenty Too returns to Clarkdale Concert Series

Saturday, Aug. 6, the longest running Matchbox 20 tribute band Matchbox Twenty Too will perform at Clarkdale Town Park from 7-9 p.m. Arrive early to claim your perfect spot on the grass.

Pop rock superstars Matchbox 20, fronted by Rob Thomas, rose out of the ‘90s era, and gave us many familiar hits, such as “3 a.m.,” “Bent,” “Push,” and the popular collaboration with Carlos Santa; “Smooth.” This tribute band has been able to faithfully recreate the sounds and experience of a Matchbox 20 live concert and is a must see for any fan.



Made up of five devoted musicians, Matchbox Twenty Too comes to you from San Diego – delivering a powerful show, guaranteed to impress. Don’t miss Matchbox Twenty Too as they hit the stage for this special performance at Clarkdale Town Park.

The 50/50 raffle is back this year. The full concert schedule is available on the Town of Clarkdale website, Clarkdale.az.gov. Bring your chairs, water and snacks, or plan to visit one of the local restaurants or concert vendors. Dogs are welcome on a leash and under control and please remember alcohol is not permitted in the park.



The Clarkdale Parks & Recreation Department thanks State Farm Agent Jennifer Griffin for being the 2022 Concerts in the Park sponsor.

For more information about Clarkdale concerts, contact the Parks & Recreation Department at (928) 639-2460, visit Clarkdale.az.gov, or email: parks.rec@clarkdale.az.gov. As always, the Concerts in the Park hotline will provide the most up-to-date information, including cancellations or delays due to weather. Concert Hotline: (928) 639-2492.