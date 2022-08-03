Robin Miller, Sammy Davis live at Bella Vita Ristorante this weekend

As the weather becomes even more perfect for outdoor dining and dancing to live music beneath the nighttime stars, Bella Vita Ristorante continues to deliver fun times and great food every weekend through the summer.

On Friday, Aug. 5, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., the inimitable Sammy Davis and his band take the stage, delivering one of the most danceable and energetic performance one can enjoy.

Davis never fails to get the crowd up out of their seats and dancing like no one is looking as he belts out one classic rock and Motown hit after another.

He whirls. He twirls and busts his moves, creating an infectious feeling of joy and happiness.

He is a Sedona musical icon who never fails to draw an avid group of fans that follow him throughout the local music scene.

Costume changes, flamboyant performances with a solid band behind him, Davis truly knows how to rock.

On Saturday, Aug. 6, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Sedona’s own Robin Miller takes the Bella Vita Ristorante stage.

Miller is a recording artist with more than a dozen albums under his belt. He is one of the most respected and loved musicians in Sedona, with decades of performing in the community.

Whether he is on the piano, playing solo on his guitar or performing with some of the best bands in Greater Sedona and Flagstaff, Miller always delivers.

He is an impeccable virtuoso on his instruments and weaves creativity throughout everything he plays.

He puts his entire soul into every performance and one can feel the music as well as listen to it.

Covering decades of Classic Rock songs, he plays each and every one with his unique and engaging style.

Gifted with a beautiful voice, he puts new meaning and interpretation into the Classic Rock portfolio he has mastered.

Make it a point to enjoy great live music by Sammy Davis and Robin Miller at Bella Vita Ristorante..

The restaurant is located at 6701 W. State Route 89A. For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit BellaVitaSedona.com or call 928-282-4540.