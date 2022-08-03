Shibambo & Friends in concert Aug. 6 at Fisher Theatre

Join Baba Vusi Shibambo, a South African multi-instrumentalist and international recording artist, for a lively evening of traditional ancestral and contemporary music taking place on Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre in Sedona, at 7 p.m.



This show will feature Shibambo’s original music based on ancient African tribal rhythms blending the age-old teachings of the elders of long-ago Africa with reflections from his Zulu homeland. His music is known to be both hypnotic and mesmerizing while preserving the traditional, vibrant rhythmic beats.

Baba Shibambo grew up in South Africa during the Apartheid era. Under his mother’s tutelage, he started playing drums at an early age. Shibambo is a descendant of the Royal Shibambo Family, from the court of the amaZulu people in South Africa. His family was esteemed as the keepers of the skins and guardians of the tribal rhythms. In his ancestral tradition, Shibambo continues to follow this path reviving and preserving the heritage of his people through the beat of the drum.

Joining Shibambo on the Mary D. Fisher stage will be local artists Randy J and Bill Juharos from the band, The Tarantulas. Shibambo and Randy J have collaborated for nearly more than two decades composing a number of original pieces. Randy J is most noted for his prowess on guitar bringing the classic whimsical surf-style to his music. Juharos, a classically trained percussionist, adds in the distinctive Caribbean vibe with his steel drums.



Expect a spirited, fun-filled evening of global music blending multiple genres and cultures but all with the underlying African soul-stirring tribal rhythms. Get ready to dance!

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177 or to order online, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org. You may also purchase tickets at the Sedona Film Festival office and Mary D. Fisher Theatre, located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

Information provided by SIFF.