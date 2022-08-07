AROUND THE BLUHMIN’ TOWN: Exactly why did the tortoise cross the road?
By Judy Bluhm
Originally Published: August 7, 2022 8:10 p.m.
Most Read
- Former Camp Verde Little League official agrees to pay $54,800 restitution
- Obituary: Kyle Roberson
- Two men have drowned in Oak Creek this summer
- Last music store closing
- Obituary: M. Lynn Murray
- Signs say ‘no’ to panhandlers
- 6 weeks to Moscato’s new location opening
- Neighbors, state officials finding solution to Rimrock cattle problem
- Ex-VACTE official signs plea agreement in fraud charges
- Primary Election: Razor-thin race for LD1 Senate, easy House win for Nguyen
- Phoenix man drowns in Oak Creek
- Colombian dies in crash near Camp Verde
- Camp Verde biker dies in SR 260 crash
- Committee Fire unchanged, residents told to be in 'Ready' status
- Police ask Jerome residents to stop yelling at tourists
- Cottonwood Police use spike sticks to stop car chase
- Clarkdale man sentenced to 20.5 years for drug-fueled manslaughter
- Restaurant Impossible comes to Cottonwood
- Former Camp Verde Little League official agrees to pay $54,800 restitution
- I-17: McGuireville exit to close, lanes narrow
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: