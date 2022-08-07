County hosting Comprehensive Plan community meetings in Verde Valley this week

Yavapai County is in the middle of hosting several community meetings around the county to explain its Comprehensive Plan.

The Comprehensive Plan is the County’s “roadmap for the future.” It builds the long-term community vision for where to grow the county responsibly and what to protect in the future. It helps guide good commercial development in appropriate areas and identifies places of special significance that should be preserved and protected.

Find the plan at PlanningYavapai2032.org.

Monday, Aug. 8, Yavapai County Development Services Department will hold an informational outreach event from 2 to 5 p.m. at Sedona Public Library, 3250 White Bear Road.

Tuesday, Aug. 9, they will visit Verde Village Property Owners Association Clubhouse, 4855 E. Broken Saddle Drive, Cottonwood, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Later on Aug. 9, they will travel to the Village of Oak Creek to meet from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Sedona library at 25. W. Saddlehorn.

Wednesday, Aug. 10, they will meet from 10 a.m. to noon in Camp Verde Community Library, 130 N. Black Bridge Road.

That same day, from 2 to 4 p.m., the outreach meeting will be at Cottonwood Public Library, 100 Sixth St

The 10-year plan covers nine elements: Land use, transportation, water resources, open space, energy, environmental cost of development, growth areas and administration & implementation. A draft of each element section can be viewed at the website.

In September, planners are due to start the 60-day review process.

With a current population of over 236,000, Yavapai County is projected to grow by at least another 30,000 by the year 2035. That includes growth estimates of 1,300 for the city of Cottonwood, nearly 1,500 in the Beaver Creek area and around 2,000 in Sedona.