County hosting Comprehensive Plan community meetings in Verde Valley this week UPDATE: Razor-thin race for LD1 Senate, easy win for Nguyen Over the Edge Municipal elections saw outright winners, but Cottonwood has write-in question Jerome votes to protect women from state abortion bans Moriarty's run as Sedona mayor ends Moore, Escoffier, Whatley win CV council seats Manzanita distributes local farmers' food Signs say 'no' to panhandlers Last music store closing

Obituary: Louise Huff Barnett

Louise Huff Barnett

Louise Huff Barnett

Originally Published: August 7, 2022 2:50 p.m.

Louise Huff Barnett

1923 - 2022

Louise Huff Barnett passed into the arms of her Heavenly Father on July 11, 2022.

Louise was born in Miami, AZ, March 9, 1923. She was one of 9 children. James, Mary, George, Elbert, Bernetta, Evelyn, Jean and Charlie.

Louise and her husband William O Barnett had lived in Cottonwood since 1982. They made a home here and loved the Verde Valley. Louise was a lifetime resident of Arizona. Her father James Henry Huff and mother Alice Bell Thompson Huff, 7 siblings and husband preceded her in death. Also preceding her was their first-born son, James William in 1941.

Louise enjoyed traveling with her husband in their motorhome. They enjoyed a couple of cruises and met many friends, until his death in October 2013. Foremost were friendships with many Yellow Freight Drivers over the years. She had accumulated over 3500 volunteer hours at the Cottonwood Hospital, Verde Valley Medical Center.

She was a devoted mother to 4 children, Maxine Louise Verplank, Martha Ann Loskota, Marilyn Ruth Stoneberger (Chuck) and Marvin Leroy Barnett (Debby). She is survived by 11 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 38 great, great grandchildren and 1 great, great, great grandchild and one brother, Charles Huff of Phoenix, Az. She also was affectionately known as Aunt Boots to many nieces and nephews.

Her length in years is only to be attributed to good clean living. Throughout “Boot’s” life she was a true servant to her faith as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a seamstress, homemaker, and loved to crochet. She will be missed by her family and the community.

A special thank you to Maggie’s Hospice Group and Dr. Cory Krueger for his years of excellent care.

Services were held on July 18th at the LDS church in Cottonwood and interment at the Cottonwood Cemetery.

Information provided by the family.

