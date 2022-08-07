Obituary: Margaret Ann Manville
Margaret Ann Manville
1935
Margaret Ann Manville, age 86, of Carpinteria, California, passed into eternity peacefully on Saturday, July 23rd in Glendale, Arizona.
She was born in Tucson, Arizona, to Milton “Tex” Manville and L. Celeste Hankins.
Margaret’s childhood was spent in various states from Texas, the Southwest, California, and the Pacific Northwest. During these years of travel, the family’s home base was her grandfather Peter Manville’s cattle ranch west of Tucson. Eventually, the family settled back in Arizona, and she graduated from Chandler High School.
Her married years were spent in Arizona with a few years in Carpinteria, California. She loved the ocean and returned there once her children were grown. Carpinteria became her home for the balance of her adult life.
Raising her four boys is what she considered to be the greatest accomplishment of her life.
Her professional career was quite varied and included work with the U.S. Park Service at Montezuma’s Castle and the U.S. Forest Service in Arizona, as well as the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. She worked with several manufacturing companies as an administrative assistant and was also a freelance author, writing and publishing the national magazine of a hotel chain. She wrote a book about her experience growing up on the ranch entitled “The Manville Ranch of Avra Valley.”
Volunteering was a significant part of her life. Notably, she volunteered with the Carpinteria salt marsh project and was one of the first docents.
She also gave her time to the Sea Center in Santa Barbara. Her passions included dancing, reading, and teaching her birds to talk. She loved to tell stories and laugh. She was highly intelligent and possessed a very quick wit. Social settings were her forte and she loved making new friends.
She is survived by her children Craig, James, Bryan, and Daniel Tinlin as well as nine grandchildren and her beloved cousins in Texas and Arizona.
She was well-loved by her family and many friends.
She will be laid to rest beside her mother in Carpinteria Cemetery.
Information provided by the funeral home.
