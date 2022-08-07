OFFERS
Obituary: Nancy Jo Trupiano

Nancy Jo Trupiano

Nancy Jo Trupiano

Originally Published: August 7, 2022 2:42 p.m.

Nancy Jo Trupiano

1946 - 2022

Nancy Jo Trupiano, 75, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Nancy was born in Detroit, Michigan on November 2, 1946, to the late Elizabeth G. and Michael J. Trupiano.

Nancy graduated from the University of Michigan (1988) with a Master of Social Work as a Specialist in Aging. She held positions in Michigan and Arizona using her expertise to improve the lives of seniors, the developmentally disabled, prison inmates, and hospice patients.

She moved to Arizona in the early 1990s to be near her family and then to the Verde Valley in 2015 where she enjoyed her artful home and an active retirement. Nancy especially loved making jewelry, fabric art, and being with her little dogs, Cassie and Starbucks.

She was active in several community groups, including the Cottonwood Public Library’s summer reading program, and enjoyed several years as a member of the Cottonwood Toastmasters Club.

Nancy is survived by her twin brother, Martin J. Trupiano (Sharon Trupiano) of Newbury Park, California, her sister, Jeanne M. Trupiano (Mark Di Lucido) of Flagstaff, Arizona, her nephew, Michael V. Trupiano (Jennifer Jeter) of Santa Barbara, California, and nieces, Lesley Moon of Berlin, Germany, Kimberly Spelich of Columbus, Ohio, Christina Barone of Youngstown, Ohio, Laura Duvall of Stillwater, Oklahoma, and Katherine Di Lucido of Washington, D.C., as well as seven great-nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Stephen J. Trupiano, and her great-niece, Brianna Forgac.

Donations can be made to National Public Radio at kjzz.org and the Arizona Humane Society at azhumane.org. Please share your condolences and memories at Buelerfuneralhome.com.

