89A overnight closure in Oak Creek Canyon planned

SEDONA – As work continues on improvements to State Route 89A through Oak Creek Canyon, the Arizona Department of Transportation will have a series of overnight closures of the highway beginning Monday, Aug. 15.

Overnight full closures of SR 89A will happen nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Mondays through Fridays during the week of Aug. 15 and the week of Aug. 22 so crews can continue to safely work on improvements to the highway.

Northbound SR 89A will be closed at the Cave Springs Campground at milepost 386, while southbound 89A will be closed at the Oak Creek Vista Overlook at milepost 390. Drivers traveling between Flagstaff and Sedona will need to use I-17 and SR 179 as a detour to get around the closure.

The $11.1 million project started earlier this year and includes rockfall mitigation, erosion control and bridge rehabilitation. The work is anticipated to be completed by late 2023 with a possible winter hiatus at the end of this year.

For more information about the project, visit AzDOT.gov/SR89A.