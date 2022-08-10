Eight-week acting course and weekend workshop offered in Sedona by renowned acting coach Kathleen Francis

A two-month acting course is being offered by Sedonya Conscious Living Center at Sedonya.org and acting coach Kathleen Francis beginning on Thursday, Aug. 18, through Oct. 13, at which time, students will stage a final performance.

Francis trains students in both improvisation and The Meisner Technique and is armed with a very impressive resume. Some highlights of which have been vice president of Hemdale Pictures (Terminator, Platoon, Last Emperor, etc.), producer and Host of her own talk show in LA, instructor at The All-Talk Voice Over academy, and current host of Wise Women, a podcast on PRN.live with millions of listeners worldwide.

She has her own production company and is currently part of a feature film planning to shoot in Sedona at the end of this year.

Having coached actors for 30 years, Francis was trained directly by one of the world’s most respected acting coaches, Sanford Meisner, who is considered one of America’s most influential acting coaches with what is known as THE METHOD in today’s theatrical world.



In this class, students will learn the foundation of the craft of acting and the “business” of the business. These exercises, applied to the student’s own life, are equally inspiring and useful.

Grounded in the foundations of The Meisner Technique, the focus is on strengthening the actor’s imagination, expanding their emotional range, and discovering what makes them unique. It is that uniqueness that is an actor’s most valuable asset.

Students will learn to be fearless, make mistakes, take risks, develop a reliable process, respect the craft, and feel supported along the way.

Instructional opportunities include

Acting for Beginners – Focuses on students just beginning their performance journey. During the course students will break down a script, access creative imagination, create a truthful character, and develop their body and voice.

Meisner Training – Four primary units which are 1) The Foundation, 2) The Emotional Life, 3) Crafting the Circumstances, and 4) Harnessing Technique. This class uses the step-by-step technique to develop a truthful actor’s instrument that is fully emotionally available and a process that is reliably consistent.​​

The eight-week course begins Thursday, Aug. 18 from 6:30–9 p.m. at the Sedona Conscious Living Center and runs through Oct. 13. Cost is $383 at the door ($333 early bird rate before Aug. 17).

The Weekend Workshop will take place Friday, Sept. 9, 4-8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday, Sept.11,10 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Sedonya Conscious Living Center. Cost is $444.

Register online at www.sedonya.org. Individual coaching is also available. Call 928-300-7375 or email prsedona11@yahoo.com for more information. Class sizes limited.