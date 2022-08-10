Main Stage hosts Ed Hill, Doubleblind

Friday, Aug. 12, Jester Comedy presents Ed Hill featuring JC Anderson at Main Stage in Cottonwood.

Ed Hill became the first comedian of Taiwanese-Canadian descent to release a full one-hour comedy special titled “Candy & Smiley” with Comedy Dynamics. The special was named “Top 15 Comedy Specials of 2021” by Paste Magazine and “Best of 2021” by NPR Radio. The special is currently streaming on Amazon Prime, and Apple TV. This tour is a follow up to the comedy special bringing a brand new show across North America.

The show is 21+ $10 Presale, $12 at the door.

Tickets · $10 - Eventbrite.com/e/jester-comedy-presents-ed-hill-featuring-jc-anderson-tickets-390735689967

Saturday Aug. 13, Doubleblind returns to Main Stage for a night of Rock. Led by front lady, Trecia Taylor, these local favorites play originals and your favorites of classic rock and metal songs.

Main Stage provides nightly entertainment almost every night of the week. Mondays kick off with karaoke hosted by Christa Cave at 9 p.m. Karaoke continues on Tuesdays at 9 p.m., this time hosted by Sean “Shizzy” McAfee. Wednesdays with “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Christine “Bean” Kramer and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m., with 10% of proceeds of every pot going to local charities, nonprofit organizations, or local families in need. Thursday Happy Hour comes accompanied with Live Music 2-6 p.m. Thursdays nights bring Smarty Pants Trivia at 7 p.m. with Chris Baker and Cheri Baker. Cash prize for the winner. On Fridays, it’s TGIF Karaoke, hosted by Jesse Petterson.

Main Stage is located at 1 S. Main St. in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 am to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise specified