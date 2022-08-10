Obituary: Roberta Axel
Originally Published: August 10, 2022 11:40 a.m.
Roberta Axel
1938 - 2022
Roberta Axel, 83, passed away peacefully in her home in Cottonwood, AZ July 24, 2022. Roberta was born October 7, 1938, to Oscar and Iris Hammer of Tulelake, CA. She grew up ranching with her family.
Roberta is survived by her son Andrew Axel; sister Nancy Thompson; and 2 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Iris Hammer, Sister Cora Gordinho, children Barbara Axel, Charles Axel, and Steven Axel.
Information provided by the family.
