Obituary: Roberta Axel

Roberta Axel

1938 - 2022

Roberta Axel, 83, passed away peacefully in her home in Cottonwood, AZ July 24, 2022. Roberta was born October 7, 1938, to Oscar and Iris Hammer of Tulelake, CA. She grew up ranching with her family.

Roberta is survived by her son Andrew Axel; sister Nancy Thompson; and 2 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Iris Hammer, Sister Cora Gordinho, children Barbara Axel, Charles Axel, and Steven Axel.



Information provided by the family.