Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Free Puppies!’ premiere Aug. 12-18

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of “Free Puppies!” showing Aug. 12-18 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Millions of rescue dogs from the rural South have been transported to new homes thanks to the tireless efforts of a grassroots network of dog rescuers.

When Hurricane Katrina left more than 250,000 pets stranded, the infrastructure of modern pet transport for a nation-wide dog rescue effort was born. Since then, individual volunteers, transporters, shelters and rescue groups have created a movement to place millions of southern dogs in areas of the country with high demand for adoption but low supply.

“Free Puppies!” is the true story of where those dogs came from and the challenges facing a group of intrepid women rescuers working together to save them.

The film reveals the factors that contribute to the rescue dog crisis in the first place, and shows how these women not only save dogs from euthanasia, but also organize affordable and accessible spay and neuter, reform local ordinances, advocate for humane education, and fight urgent and complex challenges facing underserved areas of the rural South.

The Humane Society of Sedona will be on hand at all of the screenings of “Free Puppies!” with a display in the lobby to learn more about rescue dogs and the great work that is being done locally.

“Free Puppies!” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre Aug. 12-18. Showtimes will be 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12, 13 and 14; and 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 16, 17 and 18.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by SIFF.