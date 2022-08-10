Kudos logo

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Ladies in Black’

Alluring and tender-hearted comedy drama about the lives of a group of department store employees in 1959 Sydney
Adapted from the bestselling novel by Madeleine St John, “Ladies in Black” is an alluring and tender-hearted comedy drama about the lives of a group of department store employees in 1959 Sydney — against the backdrop of Australia’s cultural awakening, breakdown of class structures, and liberation of women. (Courtesy of SIFF)

Originally Published: August 10, 2022 12:57 p.m.
The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the “Festival Flashback” encore return of “Ladies in Black” showing Aug. 12-18 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Adapted from the bestselling novel by Madeleine St John and directed by Academy Award-nominated director Bruce Beresford, “Ladies in Black” is an alluring and tender-hearted comedy drama about the lives of a group of department store employees in 1959 Sydney — against the backdrop of Australia’s cultural awakening, breakdown of class structures, and liberation of women.

“Ladies in Black” tells the coming-of-age story of suburban schoolgirl Lisa, who while waiting for her final high school exam results with dreams of going to the University of Sydney, takes a summer job at Sydney’s prestigious department store Goode’s. There, her life is changed forever when she meets the “ladies in black.”

She works side-by-side with a group of saleswomen who open her eyes to a world beyond her sheltered existence, and foster her metamorphosis. Beguiled and influenced by Magda, the vivacious manager of the high-fashion floor, and befriended by fellow sales ladies Patty and Fay, Lisa is awakened to a world of possibilities. As Lisa grows from a bookish schoolgirl to a glamorous and positive young woman, she herself becomes a catalyst for a cultural change in everyone’s lives.

“Ladies in Black” features a stellar ensemble cast, including Julia Ormond, Angourie Rice, Rachael Taylor, Alison McGirr and Suzie Porter.

“Ladies in Black” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre Aug. 12-18. Showtimes will be 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12 and 13; and 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 15, 17 and 18.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by SIFF.