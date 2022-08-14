BUSINESS BRIEFS

SpringHill Suites to host Chamber mixer

Members of the Greater Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce are encouraged to register to attend the Aug. 18 mixer from 6 to 8 p.m.

SpringHill Suites, by Marriott, 545 S. Sixth St., is hosting the event.

There will be food, drinks, and raffle prizes!

Businesses are always invited to donate raffle prizes. Register for the event at CottonwoodChamberAZ.org.

Attendance is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Registration includes food and drink tickets.

Apply to compete in Moonshot Pioneer Pitch

In October 2022, Verde Valley Regional Economic Organization will present an exciting two-day event called Moonshot AZ Pioneer Pitch Verde Valley. This “Shark Tank” inspired entrepreneurial business pitch contest is open to anyone doing or wanting to do business in the Verde Valley.

Do you have a “moonshot” idea or an existing business you’d like to expand? Entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to receive instruction and advice from various industry experts on how to start or accelerate their business/ideas while competing for cash and prizes.

Contest prizes include cash awards of $1,500, $1,000, and $500 scholarships to the NACET Business Development Programs; and in-kind products such as: business cards, photography, website assistance and security, and much more. In addition, the Sustainability Alliance is offering Sustainable Entrepreneur awards of $1,500 and $1,000. These prizes are available to competition finalists that are starting a new business or revenue stream related to sustainability.

To apply, candidates must submit a $35 fee and complete the online registration with the Yavapai College Small Business Development Center (SBDC). Participants must also complete an application explaining their start-up idea, what they feel their unique selling proposition is, and why their product of service is better than what is already on the market.

The SBDC is providing workshops and coaching as you prepare for the big event in October.

An important step is attending the SBDC workshops. If you have not attended at least three of the four workshops, contact Ruth Ellen Elinski at ruthellen.elinski@yc.edu regarding the workshop content. Businesses need to be familiar with and equally prepared for the competition beginning on Oct. 14. Workshops are from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sept.14, 21, 28, and Oct. 5 with potential presentation practice on Oct. 12.

If you have questions or need assistance getting your business or pre-venture registered, reach out to Ruth Ellen Elinski, SBDC Business Analyst, ruthellen.elinski@yc.edu or Mary Chicoine, VVREO Executive Director at 928-300-1640 or moonshot@vvreo.com.

Yavapai College OKs Aviation Program Private Pilot Training Fees

The Yavapai College District Governing Board approved the proposed fee structure for the College’s Private Pilot training, part of the Aviation Program.

The aviation industry needs an influx of trained pilots, and Yavapai College is equipped to train students in private and commercial pilot training in just two years.

Classes for the Aviation Program are taught at the Prescott Airport and the Yavapai College Career and Technical Education Center in Prescott.

At a special meeting on Tuesday, the Board approved the College’s request for fees, differential tuition, and other program costs, allowing classes to be offered this fall. YC will partner with Leighnor Aircraft to lease the Private Pilot training aircraft. Total costs for students will be approximately $14,388.

YC already offers FAA-approved training in instrument pilot, commercial single-engine, commercial multi-engine, commercial flight instructor, and commercial instrument flight instructor.

For more information visit www.yc.edu/aviation or contact Matthew Mintzmyer at matthew.mintzmyer@yc.edu.

State of the Verde Watershed Conference Sept. 26-29

The 2022 State of the Verde Watershed Conference is set for Sept. 26-29 at Cliff Castle Casino at Camp Verde. Keynote speakers will be former governor and Secretary of the Interior Bruce Babbitt and chair of the board of trustees for the Pulliam Charitable Trust Carol Peden Shilling.

This year’s conference adds a full-day Stormwater Funding and Financing Workshop, co-hosted by the U.S. EPA Environmental Finance Center. The conference will follow up on the 2020 Verde Watershed Report Card and address solutions and adaptations to system threats, such as climate change, drought, and overpumping of aquifers.

There is still time to be an early bird. Registration costs increase Aug. 15. Learn more at VerdeRiver.org.