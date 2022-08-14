Obituary: Joel L. Ekstrom

Joel L. Ekstrom

On August 1, 2022 Joel Lindsay Ekstrom of Sedona, Arizona passed away at the age of 92. Husband of Mary Railsback of Sedona, son of the late Catherine M. and Joel E. Ekstrom and the former husband of the late Helen June (nee Coles) Ekstrom. Father to Helen C. (Cathy) Burns and husband Steven, of Billerica, Massachusetts, Joel L. Ekstrom, Jr. and wife Betty of West Springfield, Massachusetts, and Elizabeth Grady of Port Deposit, Maryland. Grandfather to Hilary N. Day and husband Justin of Las Vegas, Nevada, John M. (Jack) Ekstrom of W. Springfield, Massachusetts, Jennifer H. Burns of Billerica, Massachusetts, Brian J. Ekstrom and wife Katie of Windsor, Connecticut, and Emily J. Burns of Washington, D.C., as well as six great-grandchildren, Lilliana, Mason, Jacob, Ella, Claire, and Enzo.





Joel was born and raised in New York. He graduated from MIT with his bachelor’s degree in Engineering and John’s Hopkins University with his master’s degree. He is a U.S. Army Veteran.

Joel lived in the Boston area from 1964 to 1970 and had performed communication and radar system analysis work at several firms in the Boston area. Some of his work was presented at various conferences or published in various journals.





From 1970 until 2000 Joel lived in McLean, Virginia, where he worked at various firms as an Engineer for Danaher Motion, Litton Systems, Inc., and Bendix Aviation Corporation before his retirement. In 1997 Joel married Mary Railsback and resided in Bethesda, Maryland until they relocated to Sedona Arizona, where they lived until his death.

Joel and Mary traveled the world together visiting every continent and he enjoyed reading, studying applied mathematics, and building electronic equipment.



He was a Life member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers and the Quarter Century Wireless Association. He was also a member of Sigma Xi and he was an avid Amateur Radio operator with the call sign of W1UGX and a member of the Mid-Atlantic and Arizona Antique Radio Clubs.





He will be laid to rest at the Lower Brandywine Presbyterian Cemetery in Wilmington, Delaware. Service will be private.





In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Circle of Life in Prescott, 1315 Covey Trail, Prescott, AZ 86305 or Maggie’s Hospice, 801 Miller Valley Road, Prescott, AZ 86301. Condolences may be conveyed at buelerfuneralhome.com.



