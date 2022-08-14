OFFERS
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, Aug. 14
Obituary: Wayne E. Basham

Wayne E. Basham

Wayne E. Basham

Originally Published: August 14, 2022 12:05 a.m.

Wayne E. Basham

1949 - 2022

WAYNE E. BASHAM 8/21/1949 - 7/6/2022 Wayne went to his forever home while in assisted living in Scottsdale Arizona, on July 6, 2022.

Wayne was born in Williams, Arizona, and grew up in Flagstaff and Camp Verde. He served his country for 8 years in the Marine Corps from 1969 to 1977.

He is survived by his sons, Shaun Basham (Emma), Mesa, Arizona, and Clint Basham (Jill) Phoenix, Arizona; five granddaughters; one great-granddaughter; one great-grandson; and brother, John W. Basham. Also, his ex-wife, LaVerne Basham.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John H. Basham and Vera Ellen Basham, his sister Diane Moody and brother-in- law Shane Moody.

Information provided by the family.

