15th annual Bare Aspen Wine & Beer Tasting to benefit Special Olympics Arizona set for Aug. 27 in Flagstaff

Special Olympics Arizona would like to invite all supporters of SOAZ to its 15th annual Bare Aspen Wine and Beer Tasting event, which will be held Saturday, Aug. 27 (noon – 4 p.m.) at The Peaks, A Senior Living Community in Flagstaff. Proceeds from this event will benefit Special Olympics Arizona’s Mountain Area athletes.

Presented by Fat Olives and Salsa Brava, Bare Aspen will feature wine and beer offerings from more than 18 local and regional vendors, food courtesy of Chef John Conley at Fat Olives, Salsa Brava and other local restaurants, music from 93.9 FM The Mountain D.J. Eddie Miller, outdoor games and a silent auction.

Individual tickets can be purchased for $75 and include free food from Salsa Brava and Fat Olives, 10 beer/wine tickets, and a commemorative wine/beer glass. Tickets for kids under 21 years of age are $20 and include free food from Salsa Brava, Fat Olives and other local restaurants. Tickets can be purchased at BareAspen.org.

“Bare Aspen is a fun, summertime event that we love to host each year to bring together our great Special Olympics Arizona community,” said Special Olympics Arizona President and CEO Jamie Heckerman. “There will be great food and fantastic drinks to sample while enjoying the wonderful Flagstaff summer weather. Not only that, it is also another way to support our Flagstaff area Special Olympics athletes.

Special Olympics Arizona would like to thank Presenting Sponsor Fat Olives and Salsa Brava, as well as these featured sponsors that include Legacy Beverage, Findlay Toyota Flagstaff, Bella Investment Group, Smith Architects, The Peaks, A Senior Living Community, Great Circle Media, and Dark Sky Brewing Company.

The purpose of Special Olympics Arizona is to empower children and adults with intellectual disabilities to live healthy, fulfilling and meaningful lives. This vision of acceptance and inclusion is realized through health, leadership and advocacy programs, as well as providing year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-style sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving more opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community. For more information on Special Olympics Arizona visit www.specialolympicsarizona.org. For more information on virtual and digital programming, visit the SOAZconnected Facebook Group at Facebook.com/groups/SOAZconnected