Alan Cumming stars in documentary premiere ‘My Old School’ Aug. 19-25

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “My Old School” showing Aug. 19-25 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

One of the most talked-about documentaries when it world-premiered at Sundance, “My Old School” – starring Alan Cumming – unravels the astonishing true story of a mysterious new student who may not be who his Scottish classmates and teachers believe.

In 1993, 16-year-old Brandon Lee enrolled at Bearsden Academy, a secondary school in a well-to-do suburb of Glasgow, Scotland. What followed over the next two years would become the stuff of legend.

Brandon had been privately tutored in Canada while he accompanied his mother, an opera diva, on tour before her tragic death. The preternaturally bright student surprised teachers by blazing toward his goal of entering medical school, displaying a wealth of knowledge beyond his years.

Filmmaker Jono McLeod returns to his old school for a nostalgic look at the strange but true story of his former classmate, Brandon Lee. Utilizing playful, period-specific animation, a pitch-perfect soundtrack, the memories of students and teachers, and the talents of Alan Cumming to bring the tale to life, “My Old School” offers more than one surprise along the way.

“My Old School” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Aug. 19-25. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Sunday and Monday, Aug. 19, 21 and 22; and 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 23, 24 and 25.



Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

