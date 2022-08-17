Arts Academy of Sedona presents Broadway Revue

Arts Academy of Sedona presents Friday Night at the Theater on Aug. 19, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Arts Academy of Sedona in The Collective Sedona located at 7000 SR 179, Suite C-100 in the Village of Oak Creek.

This cabaret-style event will feature music, dance, recitation and drama from a variety of local artists. Entertainment slated for this month includes Musicians, Sandi Schenholm, Kathy Bellucci Stephen Hanks, Matt Egan, Bob Grogan, Cheryl Good Zavagno, The Village Troubadours: Jashan and Chantal, Dancer, Cassie Mavis, Poets and Performers, Craig Schneider, Greg and Lisa Bell Benedetto and Camilla Ross.



If you’d like to enjoy some local eats during the performances, order dinner from Rotten Johnny’s Pizza. (RottenJohnnys.com) or Dellepiane’s Burgers (Dellepianeburger.com). Be sure to place your order by 6 p.m. so it will be ready in time for pick it up before the show.

Tickets are $20 per person in advance and $30 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/aaa-friday-nite22. Come and sing along with us.

For additional information or to book your tickets by phone please call 860-705-9711.

Information provided by Arts Academy of Sedona.