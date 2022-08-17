DJ Johnny K returns to Main Stage

Saturday, Aug. 20, Main Stage welcomes back DJ Johnny K.

His roots began in Jamaica, and he has garnered a growing fan base in the community. You can catch him throwing down your favorites in hip hop, pop, rock, Latin and so much more.

Main Stage provides nightly entertain p.m. Karaoke continues on Tuesdays at 9 p.m., this time hosted by Sean “Shizzy” McAfee.

Wednesdays it’s “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses Christine “Bean” Kramer and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m., with 10% of proceeds of every pot going to local charities, nonprofit organizations, or local families in need.

Thursday Happy Hour comes accompanied with Live Music 2-6 p.m. Thursdays nights bring Smarty Pants Trivia at 7 p.m. with Chris Baker and Cheri Baker. Cash prize for the winner.

On Fridays, Main Stage brings back TGIF Karaoke, hosted by Jesse Petterson.

Main Stage is located at 1 S. Main St. in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise specified.

Information provided by Main Stage.