OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
VVHS rescues cats from ringworm Collision Stops Traffic Family Tradition (PHOTO) Mingus exploring new 2023 bond Interim CEO: Primary healthcare focus of NAH investment in Verde Valley Jerome swift-water team rescues stranded kids YCSO busts Rimrock residents on drug charges Meet Cottonwood’s newest councilmember Community Health Center of Yavapai cares for needy for 20 years High costs, late work plague Camp Verde Sports Complex

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Aug. 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Jerry McFarland lights up Bella Vita

Jerry McFarland (Photo courtesy of jerry McFarland)

Jerry McFarland (Photo courtesy of jerry McFarland)

Originally Published: August 17, 2022 12:45 a.m.

As we head into the heart of the summer, Sedona becomes even more perfect for dining outside under the stars, listening to music performed live by talented musicians who know how to entertain, and just kicking back.

On Friday, Aug. 19, and Saturday, Aug. 20, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. both nights, Jerry McFarland takes his turn on the beautiful Bella Vita Ristorante outside stage where under the patio lights he plays and sings his heart out for those who enjoy a fine Italian meal while being serenaded and entertained.

McFarland is a seasoned professional singer/songwriter with a plethora of songs played and sung with the poise and confidence of a seasoned professional.

He covers a wide array of styles from soft Latin inspired Jazzy Bossa Nova to soulful Rhythm & Blues Classics.

Take your pick – oldies, rock, American songbook, folk and classical, Elton, Petty, Billy Joel and The Beatles punctuate his original songs with skill and precision.

McFarland has had the pleasure to sing in such venues as the Hollywood Bowl, The Troubadour and Anaheim Stadium, working with great touring musicians such as Cher and Jose Feliciano.

Performing as a vocalist and accompanying himself on guitar or piano, McFarland covers a wide array of styles from soft Latin inspired Jazzy Bossa Nova to soulful Rhythm & Blues Classics.

His deep catalog spans decades, often resulting in an impromptu musical journey, as he asks the audience to call out favored songs or artists.

Career highlights include sharing the stage with great artists such as Bill Medley of the famed Righteous Brothers, The Drifters and many other recognized performers. He has had the pleasure to sing in such venues as the Hollywood Bowl, The Troubadour and Anaheim Stadium, and working with great touring musicians such as Frank Cotinola (Cher, Jose Feliciano), Greg Leisz (Jackson Browne, Shawn Colvin) and Steve Wood (Kenny Loggins, MacGallivary IMAX Films).

Make it a point to enjoy great live music by Jerry McFarland at Bella Vita Ristorante this weekend.

The restaurant is located at 6701 W. State Route 89A. For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit BellaVitaSedona.com or call 928-282-4540.

Information provided by Bella Vita Ristorante.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News