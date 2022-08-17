Kaleidoscope Redrocks & Mark Cary collaborate for Ukraine

While the war on Ukraine is no longer the top news story, it remains the top story for Sedona Marine Corps veteran and SAVCO VP Mark Cary.

Cary is on his third mission to help Ukraine surviv,e and Kaleidoscope Redrocks will continue to fundraise to help.

On Friday, Aug. 19, 3:30-5:30 p.m. during happy hour at Vino Di Sedona, Kaleidoscope Redrocks, the multi-instrumentalist sister duo will perform and donate 100% of their tips to help Cary fulfill his mission in Ukraine.

Kaleidoscope Redrocks sisters Gracie and Tivona Moskoff both share the playing of acoustic and electric guitars, bass, drums and keyboards while singing “In harmonies only sisters can create” authentic interpretations of many well-known songs from over 100 years of music from classic rock, country, folk, pop, patriotic and punk genres with moving originals peppered lightly in their set.

Information provided by Kaleidoscope Redrocks.