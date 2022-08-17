Local musicians put on show at Sound Bites Grill

Sound Bites Grill in Sedona prides itself on featuring some of the best musical entertainment in Northern Arizona, including local musical luminaries who add to the restaurants shine, every week.

Starting Wednesdays, Aug. 17, from 5 to 8 p.m., the restaurant kicks off its musical menu with Patrick Ki celebrating Wineaux Wednesday, a wine-tasting event,

Ki is one of the most prolific musicians in town. A virtuoso performer on ukulele and guitar, he never fails to deliver.

Ki puts on a performance bound to captivate and entertain and often has other local musicians join him. For those that enjoy intricate guitar work and vocal harmonies, Ki and his friends capture the sounds of the Baby Boomer generation perfectly.

On Thursday, Aug. 18, from 6 to 9 p.m., it’s Chill on the Hill with local Eric Miller and Friends, once again.

Miller is another local musician who is loved and admired for his exquisite guitar work and “Flamenco” style guitar mastery.

He and other musicians like Adrian Zang join together to put on a show that’s perfect to chill by on a lazy Thursday evening. Kick back. Enjoy a great meal and some great music to go with it.

On Friday, Aug. 19, from 6 to 9 p.m. Eric Miller puts on his rock ‘n’ roll shoes and gets down to party with bandmates Eddie Barattini on drums, Chris Counelis on sax and Troy Perkins on bass.

If you like to dance this band fits the bill, playing all your favorite dance toons from the 60’s to today.

On Sunday, Aug. 21, from 5 to 8 p.m. it’s Corey Spector on guitar and piano. Spector is an energetic performer that plays with the power of a full band.

His performance is interactive, and he specializes in taking requests from the audience and playing most any song he is asked to cover.

He is equally at home on the piano as he is on the guitar and he delivers a high-octane performance every time he plays.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Shops at Pinon Point adjacent to the Hyatt in Sedona. For more information please visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928-282-2714. Tickets can be purchased via Website.