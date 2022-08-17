Sedona Beer Company celebrates 4th year in Uptown

Sedona Beer Company celebrated its fourth anniversary the first weekend in August and will continue the festivities all month long with new beer and merchandise releases, locally sourced dishes and fundraisers for local charities.

“It’s normal for breweries to celebrate anniversaries,” said owner Kali Gajewski. “It’s really a big part of the brewery culture. We’re using this anniversary to celebrate what we’ve done in the last year and to celebrate our awesome staff.”

Sedona Beer Company opened on August 4, 2018, after Gajewski and her husband all but gave up on the idea of starting their own brewery. “We couldn’t find a place to rent,” said Gajewski. “Then, a couple days after we gave up looking, this location became available.”

In addition to an inviting indoor bar and seating area, Sedona Beer Company has a generous outdoor patio. When Covid-19 caused restaurants to close in 2020, the brewery made some operational changes that have stood the test of time. “We have a unique flagging system for customers to request service,” Gajewski said. Each table has a large can marked red on one end and green on the other that customers can use to signal service staff. In addition, Sedona Beer Company is a cashless business. Customers can swipe a credit card to open a tab and close it out using a tablet.

The brewery introduced three new beers on August 4 as part of the anniversary celebration: a barley wine, a scotch ale and a bourbon imperial stout. “Our base malt is grown by the Hauser family in Camp Verde,” said Gajewski. “It’s malted by Sinagua Malt which is a benefit corporation of the Nature Conservancy created to provide a market solution for declining flows in rivers and streams.” Local sourcing and sustainability are important goals to Gajewski. “We’re really proud of the local initiatives we’ve used so far,” she said.

Having grown up in Sedona, it’s also important to Gajewski to give something back to the local community. “I am really excited to be able to bring something like this to my home town,” she said. “We are a brewery at heart and part of that ethos is about community. We’ve raised money for local charities and we want to prove that sustainability is possible for Sedona businesses.”

Looking to the future, Gajewski said the brewery is planning to open a new location on Dry Creek Road in the old Goldenstein Gallery property. “Our goals for our new location are very lofty,” she said. “That area is ripe for walkability and we want to have a place where locals are encouraged to hang out.” The new location is close to the public library, city buildings and the new Dry Creek Road Shared Use Pathway.

“It’s been nice to watch our business grow,” said Gajewski. “I’ve seen a lot of places come and go and we are happy and grateful we are succeeding.”

The Sedona Beer Company is located at 465 Jordan Road in Uptown Sedona. For up to date information on current brew selection, visit sedonabeerco.com.

