Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Grandma’ encore Aug. 20-25

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the “Festival Flashback” encore return of ‘Grandma’ showing Aug. 20-25 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

‘Grandma’ features an all-star ensemble cast led by Lily Tomlin and including Julia Garner, Marcia Gay Harden, Judy Greer, Laverne Cox and Sam Elliott.

A misanthropic poet, estranged from her daughter and recovering from a breakup, agrees to take her granddaughter across Los Angeles and help her find the money she desperately needs.

Lily Tomlin is Elle Reid. Elle has just gotten through breaking up with her girlfriend when Elle’s granddaughter Sage unexpectedly shows up needing $600 bucks before sundown. Temporarily broke, Grandma Elle and Sage spend the day trying to get their hands on the cash as their unannounced visits to old friends and flames end up rattling skeletons and digging up secrets.

‘Grandma’ will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre Aug. 20-25. Showtimes will be 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and Tuesday, Aug. 20 and 23; and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Monday and Thursday, Aug. 21, 22 and 25.





Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit:SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by SIFF.