Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Spin Me Round’ premiere Aug. 19-25

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Spin Me Round” showing Aug. 19-25 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Spin Me Round” features a stellar ensemble cast, including Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Alessandro Nivola, Molly Shannon, Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker and Tricia Helfer.

When the manager of an American chain restaurant is selected to attend a special training program in Italy, her head swims with dreams of European glamour and romance. But the trip turns out to be much different — and possibly more dangerous — than the exotic getaway she imagines.

It sounds like the adventure of a lifetime: an all-expenses-paid trip to Italy, where a lucky few managers from an American fast-casual restaurant chain will get a crash course in the culinary arts against the backdrop of a scenic villa.

Unfortunately, the getaway doesn’t always match the brochure, and Amber (Alison Brie) soon finds herself juggling mundane training exercises, an unexpected love triangle, and maybe an insidious conspiracy during her sojourn.

“Spin Me Round” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Aug. 19-25. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19, 20 and 21; and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 23, 24 and 25.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by SIFF.