The third annual Wounded Warrior Project charity weekend is Sept. 9-11 in Sedona. There are many activities happening around the town of Sedona that offer ways to contribute to Wounded Warrior Project.

Today, WWP serves our wounded warriors and their families with 22 comprehensive programs reinforcing their independence, employment, physical health, mental resilience, and family empowerment.

Our 2022 Event website wwpsedonaevent.com/ is now “live” and includes our Donation link, Schedule of Events, Golf Registration, Group Dining Registration, Hotel/Lodging Reservation, and Sponsorship Overview. Please check out the full list of activities below or on the website.

Friday, September 9, 2022 at 6:30 PM - Optional Group Dinner at Seven Canyons Seven Canyons $100/person

Saturda, Sept. 10, 2022 – 8 .m. - Golf tournament and luncheon at Seven Canyons $300/person

9 a.m. - Pink Jeep Tour

11 a.m.- Cooking Demonstration & Lunch with Lisa Dahl at Mariposa

– 5:0 p.m. - Live Auction at Exposures Gallery

Sunday, Sept. 11, 8:45 a.m. - Fun Golf Day at Sedona Golf Resort

Reach out with any questions/concerns via Chuck’s email at chuck@kmco.us. We look forward to seeing you in Sedona.