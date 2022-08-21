Obituary: Donna Mae Sheffield

Donna Mae Sheffield

1937 - 2022

Our beautiful mother, Donna Mae Sheffield passed peacefully from this life on July 30, 2022. She resided in Cottonwood, Arizona.

Donna was born to Larue and Gladys (Haggard) Allred in Duncan, Arizona in October of 1937. She was loved and adored since the day she was born. Donna had a happy childhood spent there in Duncan.



After graduating high school, Donna married her first love Edwin Gale McClellan, better known as Eddie. Together, they raised a family of six children. Donna taught her daughters many useful skills such as sewing, upholstery, making porcelain, and crafting. There wasn’t much she couldn’t do!

These tender moments will be treasured forever and the love of being creative has already been passed onto future generations. She was an amazing Mother, and she could often be found on her knees praying for her loved ones. Her family was everything to her!



Donna devoted her attention to her family and her faith. As a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Donna served in many leadership positions. She always had tremendous faith and loved to serve others. She especially loved to do Family History and Temple Work. Many people were blessed by her selfless service.



When life didn’t go as expected in her golden years, Donna never lost faith. She was blessed to re-marry a very loving and sweet man named John Dee Sheffield. He cherished her deeply. They shared one beautiful year together, then John was called home unfortunately.



Donna always made time to play games with her grandchildren and remembered them on their birthdays each year. She attended many choir concerts, talent shows, piano recitals and sporting events to support her grandchildren. She crocheted silly gifts for them often. She loved spending quality time with each one and they were her Pride and Joy.



Donna left behind six children: Michael (Cindy), Kevin (Debbi), Becky (Bill), Steven (Leticia), Judy (Brady), and Cami (Tim). She also leaves behind her 33 grandchildren (plus one on the way), 35 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She was also survived by her two brothers: Terry Allred and Dale Allred.



Donna was preceded in death by her late husband John Sheffield, her two grandsons: Billy and Brandon Burris, her granddaughters: Natasha (McClellan) Birch and Andrea Osorno, her great-granddaughter Jordan Michelle Birch, her loving parents, her sister Pauline, and her brothers: Monte, Norman and Harold. Her joyful reunion with them will be very sweet indeed.



A Memorial will be held in Donna’s honor on Friday, August 26, 2022. It will begin promptly at 11:00 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 1377 Hombre Dr. in Cottonwood.



Information provided by the family.