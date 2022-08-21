Obituary: Lorna Lynn Raines
Lorna Lynn Raines
1939 - 2022
Lorna Lynn Raines (Warman) was born July 18, 1939 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and was lifted up to Heaven by the angels on August 14, 2022.
She is survived by her two children Kerrie Snyder and Kurt Snyder; her granddaughter Jessie Weston; the light of her life her great-granddaughter Nolah LeeAnn Weston and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Her ashes will be laid to rest alongside her parents and two sisters in Queens Park Cemetery in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
Donations in her memory can be made to Clarkdale Baptist Church.
An online guestbook is available to sign at westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by the funeral home.
