OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Final ISIS kidnapper sentenced in Prescott woman’s death Cottonwood's Corbin selected as next city manager in Avondale 2 arrested after series of cigarette thefts Financial elder abuse targets most vulnerable Camp Verde Parks & Rec draws spotlight Yavapai County Supervisors agree to seek proposals for $500K master plan on facilities, services needs COVID guidelines ease as immunity rises Missing man found deceased VVHS rescues cats from ringworm Collision Stops Traffic

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, Aug. 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Richard Lawrence Vasquez

Richard Lawrence Vasquez

Richard Lawrence Vasquez

Originally Published: August 21, 2022 9:16 a.m.

Richard Lawrence Vasquez

Richard Lawrence Vasquez, age 74, a resident of Tacoma, Washington, passed away at home on July 31, 2022. Prior to his death he was a long-time resident of the Cottonwood and Camp Verde Area for 20 years. He was the eldest of three sons of the late Lorenzo and Margaret (Cruz) Vasquez.

Richard married Hermila Briseño yielding five children, Patricia (Patty), Elizabeth (Lisa), Rebecca (Becky), Richard Jr. (Likas) and Robert (Beto). This union later ended in divorce.

He reunited with his childhood sweetheart, Jenny, that yielded two stepchildren, Stacy and Andre and two children, Kristina and David. Although, they never married, remained in a committed relationship for over 30 years.

Richard is survived by his domestic partner, five daughters, four sons, six grandsons, nieces, nephews, cousins and one aunt.

Celebration of Life is set for Friday, August 26, 2022, and will begin at St. Michael’s Catholic Parish in Gila Bend, Arizona, with the Rosary at 9:00 a.m., Mass at 10:00 a.m., then procession to Pioneer Cemetery. Followed with a gathering at the Elks Lodge.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News