Obituary: Richard Lawrence Vasquez
Richard Lawrence Vasquez
Richard Lawrence Vasquez, age 74, a resident of Tacoma, Washington, passed away at home on July 31, 2022. Prior to his death he was a long-time resident of the Cottonwood and Camp Verde Area for 20 years. He was the eldest of three sons of the late Lorenzo and Margaret (Cruz) Vasquez.
Richard married Hermila Briseño yielding five children, Patricia (Patty), Elizabeth (Lisa), Rebecca (Becky), Richard Jr. (Likas) and Robert (Beto). This union later ended in divorce.
He reunited with his childhood sweetheart, Jenny, that yielded two stepchildren, Stacy and Andre and two children, Kristina and David. Although, they never married, remained in a committed relationship for over 30 years.
Richard is survived by his domestic partner, five daughters, four sons, six grandsons, nieces, nephews, cousins and one aunt.
Celebration of Life is set for Friday, August 26, 2022, and will begin at St. Michael’s Catholic Parish in Gila Bend, Arizona, with the Rosary at 9:00 a.m., Mass at 10:00 a.m., then procession to Pioneer Cemetery. Followed with a gathering at the Elks Lodge.
Information provided by the family.
