Encore ‘Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song’ Aug. 27-Sept. 1

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Sedona encore of the award-winning and inspiring documentary “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song” showing Aug. 27-Sept. 1 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

“Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song” played to rave reviews and big audiences earlier this month when it premiered in Sedona. It is coming back by popular demand for a limited 5-show run.



This feature-length documentary weaves together three creative strands: The songwriter and his times; the song’s dramatic journey from record label reject to chart-topping hit; and moving testimonies from major recording artists for whom “Hallelujah” has become a personal touchstone.

Approved for production by Leonard Cohen just before his 80th birthday in 2014, the film accesses a wealth of never-before-seen archival materials from the Cohen Trust including Cohen’s personal notebooks, journals and photographs, performance footage, and extremely rare audio recordings and interviews.

“There is a religious Hallelujah, but there are many other ones. When one looks at the world, there’s only one thing to say, and it’s Hallelujah. That’s the way it is.” — Leonard Cohen

In addition to Leonard Cohen himself, “Hallelujah” features an all-star cast including Bob Dylan, Judy Collins, Brandi Carlile, Jeff Buckley, John Cale, Eric Church, Sharon Robinson and Rufus Wainwright, among others.

“Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre Aug. 27-Sept. 1. Showtimes will be 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 27 and 28; and 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 29, 31 and Sept. 1.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

