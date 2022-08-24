Glenn Close, Max Irons star in ‘Crooked House’ screening Aug. 26-31

The Sedona International Film Festival presents “Crooked House” Aug. 26-31 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon and Mary D. Fisher Theatres.

“Crooked House” features an award-winning, all-star ensemble cast, including Glenn Close, Max Irons, Gillian Anderson and Christina Hendricks.

In Agatha Christie’s most twisted tale, the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of a wealthy patriarch is investigated by spy-turned-private-detective Charles Hayward (Max Irons), who is lured by his former lover to catch her grandfather’s murderer before Scotland Yard exposes dark family secrets.

On the sprawling estate, amidst a poisonous atmosphere of bitterness, resentment and jealousy in a truly crooked house, Hayward encounters three generations of the dynasty, including a theater actress (Gillian Anderson), the old man’s widow 50 years his junior (Christina Hendricks), and the family matriarch Lady Edith de Haviland (Glenn Close).

Showtimes will be 3:30 p.m. on Friday and Monday, Aug. 26 and 29; 7:00 p.m. on Sunday and Wednesday, Aug. 28 and 31; and 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by SIFF.