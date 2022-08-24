Kudos logo

Menu

Glenn Close, Max Irons star in ‘Crooked House’ screening Aug. 26-31

Sedona Film Fest presents Agatha Christie’s most twisted tale
In Agatha Christie’s most twisted tale, the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of a wealthy patriarch is investigated by spy-turned-private-detective Charles Hayward, who is lured by his former lover to catch her grandfather’s murderer before Scotland Yard exposes dark family secrets. (Photo courtesy SIFF)

In Agatha Christie’s most twisted tale, the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of a wealthy patriarch is investigated by spy-turned-private-detective Charles Hayward, who is lured by his former lover to catch her grandfather’s murderer before Scotland Yard exposes dark family secrets. (Photo courtesy SIFF)

Originally Published: August 24, 2022 12:20 a.m.
Facebook

The Sedona International Film Festival presents “Crooked House” Aug. 26-31 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon and Mary D. Fisher Theatres.

“Crooked House” features an award-winning, all-star ensemble cast, including Glenn Close, Max Irons, Gillian Anderson and Christina Hendricks.

In Agatha Christie’s most twisted tale, the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of a wealthy patriarch is investigated by spy-turned-private-detective Charles Hayward (Max Irons), who is lured by his former lover to catch her grandfather’s murderer before Scotland Yard exposes dark family secrets.

On the sprawling estate, amidst a poisonous atmosphere of bitterness, resentment and jealousy in a truly crooked house, Hayward encounters three generations of the dynasty, including a theater actress (Gillian Anderson), the old man’s widow 50 years his junior (Christina Hendricks), and the family matriarch Lady Edith de Haviland (Glenn Close).

Showtimes will be 3:30 p.m. on Friday and Monday, Aug. 26 and 29; 7:00 p.m. on Sunday and Wednesday, Aug. 28 and 31; and 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by SIFF.