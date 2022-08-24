Jed Morrison returns for a night of country music at Main Stage

Saturday, Aug. 27, Jed Morrison returns to Main Stage in Cottonwood for a night of country music and line dancing.

Playing your favorite country hits and his catalog of radio hits, he will be sure to get you all moving. Show starts at 9 p.m. and there is no cover.

Main Stage provides nightly entertainment almost every night of the week. Mondays kick off with karaoke hosted by Christa Cave at 9 p.m.. Karaoke continues on Tuesdays at 9 p.m., this time hosted by Sean “Shizzy” McAfee.

Wednesdays with “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Christine “Bean” Kramer and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m., with 10% of proceeds of every pot going to local charities, nonprofit organizations, or local families in need.

Thursday Happy Hour comes accompanied with Live Music 2-6 p.m. Thursdays nights bring Smarty Pants Trivia at 7 p.m. with Bean and ill.Ego. Cash prize for the winner.

Every fourth Thursday, Main Stage hosts Beer School. Collaborating with a number of breweries across the country.

Fridays is TGIF Karaoke, hosted by Jesse Petterson.

Main Stage is located at 1 S. Main St. in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise specified.