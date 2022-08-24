Raul Midón launches YCPAC Cabaret Series Grammy-nominated guitarist 1st of 4 intimate shows, Aug. 26-27

While many theaters open with splash and fury, Yavapai College Performing Arts Center’s star-studded ’22-23 season commences with an intimate encounter, an unforgettable artist, and a format that has become a local favorite.

Be there when YCPAC brings its audience in close and cranks up the star power Aug. 26-27, when Grammy-nominated jazz guitarist Raul Midón launches the eighth season of its critically acclaimed Cabaret Series in Prescott.

“I began the Cabaret Series seven years ago and it has been my most favorite concert experience on our stage,” Craig Ralston, YC Performing Arts Director of Programming & Development, said. “We bring our audiences close to the artists in an intimate atmosphere that allows for a truly unique experience.”

While some performers raise the roof, others – like Raul Midón – are best appreciated from a closer distance. A two-time Grammy nominee for Best Jazz Vocal Album (“Bad Ass & Blind” and “If You Really Want”), Midón was praised by the New York Times as “a one-man band who turns a guitar into an orchestra and his voice into a chorus.” His flowing style and way with a lyric shine best in an intimate setting – and the Cabaret Series provides just that.

By turning its 1,100-seat auditorium into a 120-seat Bistro, YCPAC invites Cabaret audiences to join the artist up onstage. Watching comfortably from tables with coffee, drinks or hors d’oeuvres, audiences can catch every chord and nuance of a truly remarkable performer.

“Raul is a favorite of mine – an exceptional musician with an amazing life story.” Ralston said. “We oversold his show five years ago when he was last here. So, this year we are offering two performances.”

Raul Midón is only one of four acts to enjoy the intimate setting and stellar acoustics of YCPAC’s Cabaret Series this season. On Oct. 21, Cabaret audiences will gather again onstage to enjoy The Brian Chartrand Quartet. Favorites of the Phoenix club scene and the PAC’s own Concerts on the Green series, Brian Chartrand deftly blends soulful original songs with an extensive rock/folk set list that has captivated crowds everywhere from the Crescent Ballroom to Carnegie Hall.

The Cabaret Series returns in 2023 with straight-ahead jazz saxophone from one of Harlem’s absolute best. Bill Saxton & the Harlem All-Stars unites the renowned sideman and Nick’s Jazz Club veteran with a select team of club circuit virtuosos on February 24, for an evening full of crackle and bounce that its audience won’t soon forget.

YCPAC closes its Cabaret season May 5, with a heartfelt journey through Latin music with a soprano voice we’ve come to love. Sofrito & the Blues brings cherished Messiah soloist Carmen Cancél back to Prescott … this time as part of a Latin Quartet. Cancél joins guitarist Juancho Herrera, César Orozco on piano, and drummer Jainardo Batista – for a captivating odyssey through of Latin, jazz, and blues standards and beyond.

Tickets for Raul Midón are $55 general admission, which includes seating at a table onstage, appetizers, desserts, coffee or tea and a cash bar. YCPAC’s Cabaret Season special – a 15% savings for patrons who purchase the entire four-show season – continues through Aug. 27.

The Yavapai College Performing Arts Center is located at 1100 E. Sheldon Street, in Prescott. The YCPAC Ticket Office is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Thursdays and Fridays, from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. For reservations or more information, please call 928-776-2000 or visit us online at: ycpac.com.