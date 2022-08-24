SIFF presents ‘Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool’ flashback Aug. 27-Sept. 1

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the festival flashback of “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool” Aug. 27-Sept. 1 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool” stars Annette Bening, Jamie Bell, Julie Walters and Vanessa Redgrave.

“Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool” is a true story about what happens when a Hollywood legend discovers romance.

Based on Peter Turner’s memoir, the film follows the playful but passionate relationship between Turner (Jamie Bell) and the eccentric Academy Award-winning actress Gloria Grahame (Annette Bening) in 1978 Liverpool.

What starts as a vibrant affair between a legendary femme fatale and her young lover quickly grows into a deeper relationship, with Turner being the person Gloria turns to for comfort. Their passion and lust for life is tested to the limits by events beyond their control.

Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Saturday and Tuesday, Aug. 27 and 30; and 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 29, 31 and Sept. 1.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by SIFF.