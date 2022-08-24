Tuzigoot presents interactive ‘Tracks and Signs of Wildlife’

Tuzigoot National Monument hosts an interactive presentation on tracks and other wildlife signs Sunday, Aug. 28 from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

If you are curious about the biodiversity in your area and wonder what wildlife sign (tracks, scat, hair, bone, etc.) to look for, this presentation can help you familiarize yourself with the wildlife of the Verde Valley.

The presentation will be at the Tuzigoot Visitor Center. Join Al Cornell and the Natural Resource staff for a morning of informal presentation and Q&A about the wildlife found in our parks and area. They will discuss how our biodiversity is not only a fascinating topic, but also critical to the health of our ecosystem.

Cornell is a local resident and retired Army colonel with 30 years of military service. He conducted survival training in the military, with a focus on prehistoric skills (e.g., fire and cordage making, tracking, etc.). Since 1994, he has been part of Friends of Forest of Sedona and has been active in the Verde Search and Rescue since 1995.

Tuzigoot National Monument is at 25 Tuzigoot Road. For information, call 928-634-5564 or visit NPS.gov/tuzi.