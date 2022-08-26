Sheriff’s Office turns eye on Cornville traffic

CORNVILLE – Several drivers were ticketed on Cornville Road during a traffic detail.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, released numbers Friday on its speed-enforcement special that occurred Aug. 11. The detail focused on the business district, where the speed limit is 25 mph.

“This area is commonly known for high speeds and aggressive driving,” YCSO noted in a news release.

The results;

14 traffic stops

6 speeding citations

5 civil traffic violations

3 seat belt violations

According to YCSO, one driver was cited for aggressive driving after deputies observed him passing in the center median, speeding and following too close. The charge is a misdemeanor.

Observed speeding violations during the detail were as high as 45 mph in the 25 mph zone.

The sheriff’s office focused on the area after hearing community concerns.

“Most traffic collisions in this area occur due to high speed and unsafe passing,” YCSO spokesperson Heidi Howard stated. “YCSO will continue to listen to the concerns of our communities and conduct traffic enforcement when possible.”

The detail was grant-funded by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.