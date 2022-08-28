OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Jerome grant buys 5 turnouts for fire dept. Searching for the Colonel’s Daughter: Tradition continues in Camp Verde Rocks confine dispersed campers in Sedona CAT buses back at full service Loan forgiveness good news for Yavapai students Sheriff’s Office turns eye on Cornville traffic Stephanie Foley promoted to Sedona police chief Wet outlook for Verde Valley School’s plan to bring cell tower to Cornville draws attention New medical director for Prescott VA touted as seasoned veteran

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, Aug. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Ambiente appoints general manager for new hotel

Brent Graef has been chosen as the general manager of the new Ambiente Sedona hotel.

Brent Graef has been chosen as the general manager of the new Ambiente Sedona hotel.

Originally Published: August 28, 2022 9:55 a.m.

Ambiente Sedona, a new landscape hotel set to open in Sedona later this year, announced last week the appointment of hospitality veteran Brent Graef as the general manager.

Graef brings almost three decades of experience to his role after successfully serving in various directorial and operations positions within several world-class hotels across the United States, according to a news release.

Graef started his career in guest services at the Mayfair House in Coconut Grove, Florida. In 1995, he relocated to Texas as an executive assistant overseeing the housekeeping operations at the four-diamond Plaza San Antonio Hotel, before ultimately making the jump back to Florida at the Boca Raton Resort & Club. There he served in numerous roles starting with maître d’ at one of the onsite restaurants and working his way up to sales manager for the five-diamond resort.

Graef went on to hold illustrious management tenures at luxury properties, including the Regent Beverly Wilshire, Four Seasons Palm Beach, The Fairmont Orchid in Hawaii, the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, the Phoenician & Canyon Suites and, most recently, Hotel Valley Ho in Scottsdale.

He attended Florida International University and graduated with a degree in business management.

In his free time, Brent enjoys spending time with his wife Eydie and their two sons, Zachary and Harrison. He also volunteers as a park steward for the City of Phoenix Parks & Recreation Department, and is a member of the city’s Mountain Bike Patrol.

Built to blend into the surrounding environment, landscape hotels are deluxe stays. Ambiente Sedona, 900 W. SR 89A, is to include 40 cube-shaped guest “atriums” elevated above the ground. Half of each cube is dedicated to providing a view of red rock country, and each a rooftop deck.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News