Ambiente appoints general manager for new hotel

Ambiente Sedona, a new landscape hotel set to open in Sedona later this year, announced last week the appointment of hospitality veteran Brent Graef as the general manager.

Graef brings almost three decades of experience to his role after successfully serving in various directorial and operations positions within several world-class hotels across the United States, according to a news release.

Graef started his career in guest services at the Mayfair House in Coconut Grove, Florida. In 1995, he relocated to Texas as an executive assistant overseeing the housekeeping operations at the four-diamond Plaza San Antonio Hotel, before ultimately making the jump back to Florida at the Boca Raton Resort & Club. There he served in numerous roles starting with maître d’ at one of the onsite restaurants and working his way up to sales manager for the five-diamond resort.

Graef went on to hold illustrious management tenures at luxury properties, including the Regent Beverly Wilshire, Four Seasons Palm Beach, The Fairmont Orchid in Hawaii, the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, the Phoenician & Canyon Suites and, most recently, Hotel Valley Ho in Scottsdale.

He attended Florida International University and graduated with a degree in business management.

In his free time, Brent enjoys spending time with his wife Eydie and their two sons, Zachary and Harrison. He also volunteers as a park steward for the City of Phoenix Parks & Recreation Department, and is a member of the city’s Mountain Bike Patrol.

Built to blend into the surrounding environment, landscape hotels are deluxe stays. Ambiente Sedona, 900 W. SR 89A, is to include 40 cube-shaped guest “atriums” elevated above the ground. Half of each cube is dedicated to providing a view of red rock country, and each a rooftop deck.