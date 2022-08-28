OFFERS
Around the Bluhmin’ Town: A labor-induced day off approaches

mugshot photo
By Judy Bluhm
Originally Published: August 28, 2022 8:01 a.m.

Labor Day is coming, and August will soon be in our rear-view mirror. This is the one holiday to celebrate and honor the hard work that we all do. Every single day.

Even if you are retired, you can feel proud of all those hours you logged in and celebrate your accomplishments. Originated over a hundred years ago, it is one of the few national holidays that was created for no person, war or religion, but for the common working stiff – you and me.

When Labor Day originated with a parade in 1882, it was to recognize the back-breaking work, long hours and measly wages that many Americans endured just to survive. The working conditions were rough for the labor force, which included children, who were out there digging ditches, building bridges, railways, roads and schools.

Maybe Labor Day is a holiday that celebrates the very thing that Americans do best. We work hard! In other countries, workers may take longer vacations, have shorter work weeks and see nothing wrong with closing up shops for months at a time! Germany has invoked a law that an employer cannot contact an employee about any job-related issues after 6 p.m. and never on weekends. It seems that folks in foreign countries might be pampered.

Feeling stressed? In France, you might get to go to a 10-day spa in order to rejuvenate. Tax dollars pay for this. Hmm, so very un-American.

Most folks think that Labor Day has lost its true meaning. It has become just another shallow three-day weekend and an excuse for more retail sales. Over the years, Labor Day represents the unofficial end of summer, start of football, beginning of school and one last barbecue.

An estimated 137 million Americans will travel this coming weekend. Probably half of them will be stuck on the parking lot better known as I-17. The other millions will be at airports trying to get from Point A to B without a delay, cancellation or lost bag. Good luck! In other words, just going somewhere to relax can be very stressful.

My girlfriend likes to write down every task she has done for the past year, so that on Labor Day, she can reflect. She calls it “work-journaling.” OK, but is this really a good idea? When she realized that she made 330 dinners, washed 200 loads of clothes, had 300 Zoom meetings and mucked stalls for two horses 620 times, it seemed more like a horror movie flashing before her eyes.

Never count all the tasks you have done in a year! This is not a way to “reflect” or enjoy a three-day weekend!

This is the time when we consider autumn, with the promise of cooler days, longer nights, pumpkin spice aromas and fewer weeds to cut. Oh, and go ahead, dare to relax every now and then. It is good for the body and soul. But please don’t think about all the hours you have toiled in your life because that could be upsetting.

Dear Readers, hopefully you can enjoy the “fruits of your labor” all year long!

Judy Bluhm is a writer and a local Realtor. Have a comment or a story? Email Judy at judy@judybluhm.com.

