Jerome grant buys 5 turnouts for fire dept.

Sun, Aug. 28
Jerome grant buys 5 turnouts for fire dept.

The Jerome Volunteer Fire Department was awarded a grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for Critical Lifesaving Equipment. (Jerome Fire Department photos)

The Jerome Volunteer Fire Department was awarded a grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for Critical Lifesaving Equipment. (Jerome Fire Department photos)

Originally Published: August 28, 2022 10:16 a.m.

JEROME - Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation recognized the Jerome Fire Department’s need for new lifesaving equipment and recently awarded the fire department a $16,076.51 grant to purchase five sets of turnouts.

The new turnouts will replace the out-of-date turnouts five of its key firefighters currently use and ultimately improve the lifesaving capabilities of our first responders when called into action.

“We are thankful to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs in Prescott Valley for providing us with this invaluable funding,” said Carl Whiting, Jerome captain. “The added benefit of having the very best equipment on hand means everything because in an emergency, every second counts.”

For the past 16 years, donations have been the driving force behind Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation supporting first responders and public safety organizations nationwide. During the most recent grant cycle, the Foundation awarded 90 grants totaling more than $2 million to public safety organizations across the country that need critical lifesaving equipment and resources.

To learn more about Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation or donate directly, visit FirehouseSubsFoundation.org.

